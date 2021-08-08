Contests
Street Survival School stops in Tri-State to teach safe driving to teens

Tire Rack Street Survival is traveling across the nation providing an educational program...
Tire Rack Street Survival is traveling across the nation providing an educational program promoting safe driving for teens. w(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - An educational program that promotes safe driving for teens made a stop in Blue Ash on Saturday.

The national non-profit Tire Rack Street Survival is working with more than 100 schools in the United States and two in Canada.

“It’s really unbelievable to be able to get out and see the teens and do some work with them.  Everyone is champing at the bit wanting to get out to do this training,” Program Manager Tim Beechuk said.

According to the most recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, nearly 4,000 youths ages 15 to 20 are involved in fatal motor vehicle crashes annually in the U.S.

The Tire Rack Street Survival School takes place in a safe controlled environment allowing students the chance to try the limits of their cars.

“We get both ends of the spectrum here. We’ll get someone who is very timid, and we have to pull them up, but we also get the person who is overconfident, so we have to tone them back a little bit,” Beechuk adds.

Students are taught in their own cars going through hands-on exercises in real-world driving situations.

Lessons on the controlled course outside include emergency braking and skid control tips and how to avoid accidents entirely.

There are also educational sessions that are taught indoors.

“This is like giving them two years’ experience behind the wheel,” Beechuk said.

The cost of the program is $95 dollars and some insurance companies offer discounts to program graduates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

