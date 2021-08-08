Suspect charged in 2019 Metro bus killing to start trial Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man who is charged with killing a Metro bus rider in 2019 will face a Hamilton County judge Monday morning for the first day of trial.

Police say Joshua Ervin, 32, was arrested on an open murder warrant six weeks after the shooting death of 21-year-old Neko Larkin.

Larkin was riding home from work around 9 p.m. on or about Aug. 17 when Ervin and another suspect were firing multiple shots at each other outside of the bus in North Avondale, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said.

Prosecutors say Larkin was caught in the middle of the crossfire in the 900 block of Dana Avenue.

The Metro bus driver, Antonio McClendon, told FOX19 NOW in 2019 that he drove to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center when the gunfire started to try and save the lives of the passengers.

“I had put my feelings, my thoughts out of my head and put one thought, which was to get to UC where there’s police, safety, and doctors,” McClendon said.

McClendon drove Larkin to UC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Hamilton County Assistant Chief Prosecutor, Stacy DeGraffenreid stated that Larkin had nothing to do with the shooting.

Prosecutors say that they have video evidence of the shooting, which will be presented in court. On Wednesday, prosecutors filed paperwork to allow the jury to view the shooting scene.

Ervin is charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

He is set to appear at the Hamilton County Courthouse at 10 a.m.

