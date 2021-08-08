Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews at the scene of a crash on Winton Road Friday night.
1 dead, 1 injured in Winton Hills crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Man killed in 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and...
2 facing charges after kids, 12 animals found living in ‘deplorable conditions’
Northside bar checking vaccination cards for indoor diners
If you recognize these people, call 513-759-7347.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify suspects from UDF gift card scheme

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.
More calls to end gun violence following two shootings
Tire Rack Street Survival is traveling across the nation providing an educational program...
Street Survival School stops in Tri-State to teach safe driving to teens
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Man killed in 4-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park