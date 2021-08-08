A Warm and Humid Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs around 90 degrees. Humidity levels continue to climb most of the week ahead.

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Sunday night with lows near 70. The heat sticks around on Monday but there is a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs again will reach into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. The heat index will make it feel more like the mid 90s.

This trend continues through the middle of the week. There will be a chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week in the afternoon hours. A weak front could stir up more widespread storms on Wednesday.

