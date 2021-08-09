Benefit held for late New Richmond man as two face charges in his murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In honor of a New Richmond man who investigators believe was murdered, the community came together for a benefit on Sunday.

The event, which featured raffles, food and a cornhole tournament, was held in memory of Bobby Farrell.

Clermont County prosecutors believe Christian Beasley and Keyanta Gardner, who was at one time considered to be Farrell’s friend, murdered the 23-year-old father in early July.

Investigators said Farrell was found shot to death days after his family had reported him missing.

“Get to know your kids’ friends. That’s the real-life story right there,” Bob Farrell Sr., Farrell’s father, said. “Get to know your kids’ friends. So many kids nowadays have friends we don’t know. Mom and dad don’t know other mom and dads, and anything can happen.”

At Sunday’s benefit, family members and friends reflected on who Farrell was and what he meant to them while also raising money.

Farrell’s aunt Sandy Coorey helped organize it.

“We’re just trying to raise money for his daughter and his family, his funeral costs, things like that,” Coorey said. “Then they’ll have money to do whatever they need to do with the funeral. They won’t have to ask anyone for anything. It’s all their money. They’re going to put some of it in a trust for his little girl so when she grows older, she’ll have all that money for herself.”

What has helped Farrell’s loved ones survive their grief is support from the community.

“Without everybody there, all of our friends, they held us together. They fed us. They cleaned our house, did our laundry, went to the store for us,” Farrell Sr. said. “Overwhelming love and support, man, it means so much to us. It really does, and this is all for my son, you know, and he really did just want good people in his life.”

Farrell’s father said he wants to encourage other parents to cherish time with their children.

“Every parent out there, talk to your kids. Sometimes they may be mad at ya for something. Tell ‘em you love them every day. Today might be that last day,” he said.

It is not clear how much money was raised at the benefit.

Both Gardner and Beasley are in jail. Gardner is facing a list of charges, and if convicted, faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

