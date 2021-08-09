Contests
Bengals fans ranked No. 1 for biggest drinkers during games, survey finds

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns and...
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans can throw ‘em back better than any other fanbase in the NFL, according to a recent survey.

Out of all 32 teams, Bengals fans consume more alcoholic beverages during the game than everyone else, a survey from SportsHandle found.

Bengals fans average 5.2 drinks per game and spend just over $43 on alcohol at Paul Brown Stadium.

SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans from June 21-30, 2021.
SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans from June 21-30, 2021.

AFC North rivals Baltimore Raves rank No. 2, Cleveland Browns No. 8 and the Pittsburgh Steelers No. 23.

Los Angeles Chargers fans spend the most money on drinks during games at an average of $60.93, according to the survey.

SportsHandle surveyed 2,013 NFL fans to get the results of their survey.





