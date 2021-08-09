CPS Board to meet Monday night as busing quagmire continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education will meet on Monday with transportation issues on the agenda.

The meeting agenda doesn’t elaborate, but it’s hard to imagine CPS’s recent spat with the Southwest Regional Transit Authority won’t figure prominently in the discussion

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it virtually here.

>> Bus changes have ‘resulted in chaos,’ CPS says in letter to SORTA leadership

After decades of collaboration with CPS, SORTA announced in July a new plan that will eliminate specific “Xtra” Metro bus routes providing nonstop service to CPS students. Students will be given regular Metro passes in lieu of the dedicated routes.

SORTA has explained the plan as an efficiency play required by a shortage of bus drivers. CPS board members have responded saying SORTA pulled the rug out from under them.

The timing of SORTA’s announcement especially puts CPS in a bind—school starts on Aug. 19.

Now board members are left scrambling to divine fixes for a change whose short-term and long-term consequences remain poorly understood.

“It is unfair to expect schools, students and families to have full awareness of, much less understand, such an abrupt change announced only a few weeks prior to the beginning of school. It has resulted in chaos,” CPS Board Member Eve Bolton wrote in a letter to SORTA last week.

>> CPS votes for universal indoor masking to start school year

