Crews battle Warren County house fire

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Warren County.

Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Huntington Drive in Maineville, fire officials tell FOX19 NOW.

No injuries were reported, according to Warren County dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate the roof was fully involved.

The fire is now out, but crews are monitoring it for possible hot spots.

Several emergency crews on scene at a house fire in Maineville this morning. Extensive damage. This is on Huntington Drive at the corner of Regency Square. Working to get more info. Updates LIVE at 4:30 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/a0nzwJxOVj — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) August 9, 2021

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking post.

