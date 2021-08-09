Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Crews battle Warren County house fire

Crews are on scene battling a residential fire in Warren County. Flames broke out just before 3...
Crews are on scene battling a residential fire in Warren County. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Huntington Drive.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Warren County.

Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Huntington Drive in Maineville, fire officials tell FOX19 NOW.

No injuries were reported, according to Warren County dispatchers.

Initial reports indicate the roof was fully involved.

The fire is now out, but crews are monitoring it for possible hot spots.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking post.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Driver of disabled semi struck, killed on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Springdale crash
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.
More calls to end gun violence following two shootings
The Food & Drug Administration does not recommend the animal medicine, Ivermectin, for the...
Doctor warns Ivermectin animal paste is dangerous for humans & doesn’t help COVID-19

Latest News

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Benefit held for late New Richmond man as two face charges in his murder
Several small businesses set up tents for a craft show raising money for the Alzheimer’s...
Craft fair raises money for Alzheimer’s Association
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives tips on heat safety.
National Traffic Safety specialist gives heat safety tips
Cincinnati police say the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Joshua Ervin on an open murder...
Trial expected to begin Monday for man charged in 2019 Metro bus killing