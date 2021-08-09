Contests
Fairfield man agreed to pay $20 for sex with 13-year-old girl, police say

After his arrest, deputies found the man had a child’s seat in his car.
Shakir Little
Shakir Little(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man after an investigation featuring several disturbing details, including that he allegedly wanted to have sex with a child younger than 7.

Shakir Little responded to a prostitution ad on July 27, authorities say. He then began communicating with an undercover Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

At one point, Little asked the deputy “is your daughter in there” and “where is she I want her to watch again,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Later, Little allegedly asked the age of the daughter, to which the deputy replied she was 13. Little then asked for a child 6 or younger but agreed to meet the 13-year-old.

Little explicitly described the sexual acts he wanted to perform on the minor, the sheriff’s office says.

The price of the alleged transaction was to be $20.

Little got to a location set by the deputy. Once outside, he sent a message that read: “Send your daughter,” the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies placed him under arrest at the location.

They later found Little had a child’s seat in his vehicle.

Little is charged with promoting human trafficking, prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor and prostitution.

He is currently at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

