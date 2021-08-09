Contests
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home

Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday, Hamilton Township's fire chief says.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Drew Amman
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday.

Flames broke out about 3 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Huntington Drive in Maineville, according to Hamilton Township Fire Chief Brian Reese.

No injuries were reported, he said. The homeowner is out of town.

The home appears to be a total loss with extensive damage to the roof, according to the chief.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Reese said there is nothing to indicate it’s suspicious.

Hamilton Township fire crews were assisted by neighboring departments: Loveland, Lebanon and Deerfield and Union townships.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

