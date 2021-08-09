Contests
Free tacos for a year: Condado launches new app, loyalty program

You could win a year of free tacos and immediate Best Bud status Monday by being the first 100...
You could win a year of free tacos and immediate Best Bud status Monday by being the first 100 Condado Tacos customers to download their new app and make a purchase.(Provided by Condado Tacos)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You could win a year of free tacos and immediate Best Bud status Monday by being among the first 100 Condado Tacos customers to download their new app and make a purchase.

Best Bud Rewards status includes free chips and salsa monthly, access to limited-edition Condado Tacos swag, new product sneak peeks and exclusive promotional offers throughout the year, the company announced Monday.

It’s all part of a new loyalty program, Condado Rewards.

All Condado Tacos restaurant locations are participating, including all three in Cincinnati: Deerfield Township, Oakley and downtown Cincinnati.

The app allows for mobile ordering for pickup or delivery.

Gift cards, credit cards and favorite orders can be stored on it. The news section of the app will keep customers updated on Condado events and happenings.

The new app will be free and downloadable through the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

Full rules on Monday’s launch giveaway can be found here.

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location in Columbus, according to its website.

Now, there are 25 locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh — with more on the way in 2021.

