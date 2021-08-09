Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Key set of community-level data won’t be released with 2020 US Census due to pandemic

Key set of community level data won’t be released with 2020 US Census due to pandemic
Key set of community level data won’t be released with 2020 US Census due to pandemic
By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Census Bureau just announced it will release its first statistics from the 2020 Census this Thursday.

But the full Census will be missing one key set of information, including data on population, workforce, and housing at the community level.

19 Investigates found that could have an impact on who and what gets funded.

The American Community Survey or ACS is a snapshot into the lives of everyday Americans.

The data for the survey is collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

It tells us whether people rent or own, have health insurance, their commute time and how long they work.

And that information leads to big decisions by local officials, community leaders and businesses.

But because of the pandemic, the Census Bureau announced it will not release its standard 1-year estimates from the 2020 ACS.

The agency cited low response rates, especially from people with lower incomes and education levels.

The ACS said it only collected about 2/3 of the responses it normally collects.

Here’s Richard Coffin is chief product officer at Usafacts.org, a non-partisan non-profit.

They provide information on spending and demographics as a free public service.

He explained how important the ACS is to communities across the country.

“It’s how you understand things about housing and about education and other characteristics, down at the city, county and sometimes even down to the blocks level. So it’s really important for understanding what’s going on in different places and understanding especially in an important year when there were so many shifts in America in the pandemic, it would be such a valuable resource for us to have available today,” Coffin said.

The federal government uses the ACS to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

Local governments use it too. Coffin said businesses and non-profits will struggle without updated data.

He pointed to the state of health insurance in Ohio as an example.

“Ohio generally has more people covered by health insurance in the country on average. But more people in Ohio are also covered by their employers. And Ohio lost more jobs than the country on average last year. So a question I have that I wish we could have answered through the survey, is how many people lost health insurance by losing their jobs last year, and what are the gaps that the local gov’t could make up?” COFFIN SAID.

The 10-year Census shows us where people live, their ages, race and marital status.

These demographics will be used to redraw legislative voting districts.

For now, cities and non-profits will have to rely on 2019 data from the American Community Survey.

Experimental data from the survey will be released in the fall, but experts said it should not be relied on to make important policy decisions.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Police: 14-year-old with serious medical condition taken from Cincinnati Children’s
Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow,...
WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Driver of disabled semi struck, killed on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park

Latest News

A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s...
Teen killed in Brown County crash, OSP says
Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
UPDATE: WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is officially launching his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley launches campaign for Ohio governor
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest
CPS discussed transportation issues at the Board of Education's Monday meeting after SORTA...
CPS interim superintendent wants city, police drawn into busing dispute