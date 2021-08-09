Contests
ALERT: Police searching for 14-year-old taken from Cincinnati Children’s

Her condition is considered life-threatening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Norwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Ja-Nialah Tolbert.

Tolbert was last seen at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Monday around 6 a.m.

She was taken from the hospital against doctor’s orders, police say.

Her condition is considered life-threatening. Police and doctors are concerned for her safety.

Tolbert is described as 5′3″ and 177 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description.

This is NOT an Amber Alert.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Hamilton County Emergency Comms at 513.825.2280.

