Pregnant, nursing women getting medical exemptions from COVID vaccine is rare, doctor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Women, who are pregnant or nursing, being granted medical exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine is a rare case, according to Atrium Medical Centers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andre Harris.

As some businesses have announced a vaccine mandate, Dr. Harris said his OBGYN practice has received calls from patients requesting an exemption.

While there are some scenarios where the exemption is called for, he said he generally recommends to his patients that they get the vaccine.

“I think I’ve had several of my moms that have already been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harris. “I can see where the concern comes from because there is just a lot of, there is some uncertainty about, ‘Is this safe for me and my baby?’”

Dr. Harris said he recommends his patients get vaccinated because any infection, including COVID-19, can cause complications with pregnancy.

“When you see pregnant women get infections, the risk of preterm labor is highly jumped up,” Harris explained. “When you deal with preterm labor, you deal with babies that can be born too soon, that could have developmental delays, that could have a lot of different problems.”

The CDC’s website has an entire section dedicating to vaccine information for pregnant women.

In that section, it does say “there are currently limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people.”

Dr. Harris says at Premier they have looked at medical exemptions for pregnant and lactating women, but for many, it is on a case-by-case basis.

What would constitute a doctor’s note for an exemption from the vaccine could be an allergic reaction to the first dose, Dr. Harris said.

Another exemption could come from certain autoimmune diseases, he explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.