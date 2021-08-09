Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pregnant, nursing women getting medical exemptions from COVID vaccine is rare, doctor says

A Tri-State doctor said he generally recommends getting vaccinated to his pregnant patients.
A Tri-State doctor said he generally recommends getting vaccinated to his pregnant patients.(unsplash.com)
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Women, who are pregnant or nursing, being granted medical exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine is a rare case, according to Atrium Medical Centers Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andre Harris.

As some businesses have announced a vaccine mandate, Dr. Harris said his OBGYN practice has received calls from patients requesting an exemption.

While there are some scenarios where the exemption is called for, he said he generally recommends to his patients that they get the vaccine.

“I think I’ve had several of my moms that have already been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harris. “I can see where the concern comes from because there is just a lot of, there is some uncertainty about, ‘Is this safe for me and my baby?’”

Dr. Harris said he recommends his patients get vaccinated because any infection, including COVID-19, can cause complications with pregnancy.

“When you see pregnant women get infections, the risk of preterm labor is highly jumped up,” Harris explained. “When you deal with preterm labor, you deal with babies that can be born too soon, that could have developmental delays, that could have a lot of different problems.”

The CDC’s website has an entire section dedicating to vaccine information for pregnant women.

In that section, it does say “there are currently limited data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people.”

Dr. Harris says at Premier they have looked at medical exemptions for pregnant and lactating women, but for many, it is on a case-by-case basis.

What would constitute a doctor’s note for an exemption from the vaccine could be an allergic reaction to the first dose, Dr. Harris said.

Another exemption could come from certain autoimmune diseases, he explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Driver of disabled semi struck, killed on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Springdale crash
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home
Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.
More calls to end gun violence following two shootings

Latest News

COVID-19 case throughout the Tri-State are rising, according to health officials.
Tri-State health officials see increase in COVID-19 cases
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Restrictions on US-Canadian border ease
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
CDC: Despite breakthrough infections, vaccines work
Canada has now reopened its border to fully vaccinated Americans after more than a year of...
Canada to welcome vaccinated visitors from US