Recreational water advisory issued in City of Fairfield

A recreational water advisory has been issued in the City of Fairfield.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CITY OF FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) -The City of Fairfield issued a recreational water advisory Monday due to a treatment system disruption at the Fairfield Sewer Plant.

City officials advise the public to avoid the Great Miami River from Joyce Park to State Route 27 because high levels of bacteria such as E. Coli could be present in the river.

The advisory will be removed once the treatment systems are restored.

To prevent illnesses from water exposure during this advisory, people should:

  • Avoid contact with the waterbodies and areas noted above.
  • Promptly wash skin with soap and water if you cannot avoid contact with water in the vicinity.
  • Seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the water body exposure if you experience adverse health effects after contact with the waterbody.

