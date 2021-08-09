Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Senators react to infrastructure vote

Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.
Lawmakers take up the trillion-dollar infrastructure package.(AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate worked through the weekend to finalize a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet.

Supporters of the bill say it will deliver much-needed resources for critical assets across the board and boost economic recovery efforts. Some conservative opponents say they’re against more high-dollar spending projects out of Washington, citing a recent Congressional Budget Office report that projects the plan would add $256 billion to the nation’s deficit.

This week, as the U.S. senators stay in Washington, D.C. to work through final amendments and votes, members are weighing in on the next steps and what this package could mean for the country.

Here is what lawmakers who plan to vote for the bill tell the Gray Television Washington News Bureau:

Those who plan to vote no are saying this:

The bill is nearing final approval by the U.S. Senate and must move on to the U.S. House of Representatives before paving the way for President Joe Biden’s signature.

Progressive advocates, and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, say they will hold up the bill on the House side until a $3.5 trillion ‘human infrastructure’ plan is also scheduled for a vote. The bigger ‘infrastructure’ plan would include federal spending for child care, paid leave, education and climate change initiatives.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Driver of disabled semi struck, killed on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Springdale crash
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.
More calls to end gun violence following two shootings
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home

Latest News

Kroger in Newport, Ky. (FOX19 file photo)
Gov. DeWine visits new Kroger Distribution Center for ribbon cutting
An Ohio judge on Thursday denied an injunction in a case to resume Ohio's participation in the...
Hamilton County woman loses Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Dusty Rhodes, Hamilton County Auditor
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes not running for re-election
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes not running for re-election
Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes not running for re-election