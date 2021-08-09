Tri-State health officials see increase in COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Health officials in the Tri-State are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 cases as of Monday:

The Ohio Department of Health reported an increase in cases, but hospital admissions and deaths are down.

Health officials in Kentucky say that the cases dipped in June, but the state is now seeing at least 2,200 new cases and four new deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that they are also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. As of the week of July 31st, health officials reported a little over 2,000 new cases and nine new deaths.

All of the hospitals in the Tri-State are requiring employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1st.

There have been mixed feelings regarding the vaccination requirement announcement.

A walkout is planned at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood for Tuesday night.

