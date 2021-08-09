Contests
Tri-State health officials see increase in COVID-19 cases

By Lauren Artino
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Health officials in the Tri-State are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 cases as of Monday:

The Ohio Department of Health reported an increase in cases, but hospital admissions and deaths are down.

The Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Health officials in Kentucky say that the cases dipped in June, but the state is now seeing at least 2,200 new cases and four new deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that they are also seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. As of the week of July 31st, health officials reported a little over 2,000 new cases and nine new deaths.

All of the hospitals in the Tri-State are requiring employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 1st.

>> Can hospitals require employees get vaccinated? Legal experts weigh in

There have been mixed feelings regarding the vaccination requirement announcement.

A walkout is planned at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood for Tuesday night.

