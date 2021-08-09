Contests
WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match

Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow,...
Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow, Ohio, tackles and carries him off the field as play continues in the second half of the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC at TQL Stadium in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC played to a 1-1 tie.(Cincinnati Enquirer (Sam Greene))
By Jared Goffinet and Pat Brennan
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Enquirer) - A 2-year-old boy is stealing the headlines from Saturday’s FC Cincinnati-Orlando City SC match after the toddler ran out on the pitch during play.

Zaydek Carpenter, of Moscow, Ohio, ran on the field at TQL Stadium during the second half of play, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Morgan Tucker, Carpenter’s mother, raced after the sprinting toddler and was able to scoop him up.

On Twitter, MLS posted a video of the young pitch invader’s daring run.

Thankfully, the young boy made it back to his seat safe and sound.

Enquirer staff photographer Sam Greene captured images of Carpenter being scooped up by his mother and the two back in their seats enjoying the game.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

