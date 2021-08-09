WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Enquirer) - A 2-year-old boy is stealing the headlines from Saturday’s FC Cincinnati-Orlando City SC match after the toddler ran out on the pitch during play.

Zaydek Carpenter, of Moscow, Ohio, ran on the field at TQL Stadium during the second half of play, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Morgan Tucker, Carpenter’s mother, raced after the sprinting toddler and was able to scoop him up.

On Twitter, MLS posted a video of the young pitch invader’s daring run.

We hope this mother and her young pitch invader are having a great day. 😂

pic.twitter.com/hKfwa6wyWI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2021

Thankfully, the young boy made it back to his seat safe and sound.

Enquirer staff photographer Sam Greene captured images of Carpenter being scooped up by his mother and the two back in their seats enjoying the game.

Zaydek and his mom had a great time at the game pic.twitter.com/53TgisKvis — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

