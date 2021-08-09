Wellness Experience by Kroger returning later this month at Smale Riverfront Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After taking a year off like most events due to the pandemic, the Kroger Health and Wellness Experience is happening later this month.

The Kroger Wellness Experience is going to be at Smale Riverfront Park on Aug. 20-21.

It will take place outside in light of the pandemic and the focus is on health, nutrition, activity, and inspiration.

The Wellness Experience by Kroger will include music and group exercises and tips on cooking and healthy living.

“One of our goals is to feed the human spirit, part of that again is ‘food is medicine,’” explains Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Jenifer Moore. “So, it’s really encouraging families to look at fresh foods. We have a wonderful assortment of fresh foods that families can use from greens to fruits and vegetables to really start incorporating some of those foods into recipes so that they’re getting that nutrient they need.”

Kroger’s “food as medicine” strategy is about making wise choices in the grocery store that lead to all-around better health.

“It’s really important to connect our platform with the customer shopping experience so that we’re letting customers know that we’re here for you,” explains Moore. “For your mental, emotional and physical needs so that you can embrace the whole body as a health and wellness expert.”

The wellness expo is usually held at the convention center and music artist Jewel is a partner too.

While the location is different this year, the organizers say it will still have the same fun activities for the entire family.

“We’ll have tons of demonstrations on basically how to eat smart and in a healthy way,” adds Moore, “And also if you are a parent that is under that time crunch, how to do it in a strategic way so that you’re not spending time cutting and preparing [fruit and vegetables]. You can just grab it and go.”

In addition to the activities and demonstrations, Kroger will also offer free vaccines to participants.

You do not need to make an appointment for the vaccines, but they do encourage you to register for the event. It is free and rain or shine.

