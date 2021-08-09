Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the...
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts to winning his match with Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the finals of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic, a two-time winner of the tournament, announced his decision to withdraw from the August tournament on social media.

Djokovic is now the second prominent tennis star to withdraw from the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Last week, Roger Federer announced he would not play in this year’s tournament due to a knee injury.

Previous tournament winners, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Karolina Pliskova are still entered in the field for this year’s Western & Southern Open.

17-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff will make her debut at the Western & Southern Open in August.

[Full list of initial entrants]

Tickets for the Aug. 14-22 tournament are now on sale.

The entire venue will be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.

Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Driver of disabled semi struck, killed on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park
Springdale police were at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist killed in Springdale crash
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home
Police respond to a shooting in Over-the- Rhine on Friday.
More calls to end gun violence following two shootings

Latest News

Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow,...
WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match
Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns and...
Bengals fans ranked No. 1 for biggest drinkers during games, survey finds
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp