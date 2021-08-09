World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdraws from Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

Djokovic, a two-time winner of the tournament, announced his decision to withdraw from the August tournament on social media.

Djokovic is now the second prominent tennis star to withdraw from the 2021 Western & Southern Open.

Last week, Roger Federer announced he would not play in this year’s tournament due to a knee injury.

Previous tournament winners, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, and Karolina Pliskova are still entered in the field for this year’s Western & Southern Open.

17-year-old Cori “Coco” Gauff will make her debut at the Western & Southern Open in August.

[Full list of initial entrants]

Tickets for the Aug. 14-22 tournament are now on sale.

The entire venue will be cashless with only credit and debit cards being accepted.

Reverse ATMs, which allow cash to be loaded onto a gift card, will be available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.