1 dead, 4 hurt in Brown County crash, OSP says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man is dead and four people were hurt in a Brown County crash Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on New Harmony Shiloh Road in Sterling Township about 6:25 p.m., the patrol’s Georgetown post says.

A tan, 2005 Ford Focus heading westbound on New Harmony Shiloh Road drove off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected and drove left of center, OSP wrote in a prepared statement.

An eastbound 2001 Volkswagen Golf struck the Ford Focus in the passenger side.

The front seat passenger of the Ford Focus, Harley M. Craddock, 18, of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.

The driver of the Ford Focus, James D. Powers, 17, also of Williamsburg, sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Two juvenile occupants of the Volkswagen Golf suffered non-life threatening injuries and were flown by helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the highway patrol says.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, Darek W. Moorehouse, 37, of Williamsburg, sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Several emergency crews and first responders assisted at the scene:

Mount Orab Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Williamsburg Emergency Medical Services, Bethel-Tate Emergency Medical Services, Brown County Sheriff’s Department, University of Cincinnati Air Care, Air Evac, and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

