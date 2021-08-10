Contests
Amelia teen chases down, detains theft suspect by himself

Police rewarded Joseph Dotzauer for his actions over the weekend.
Joseph Dotzauer
Joseph Dotzauer(Pierce Township Police Department)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old Amelia man risked life and limb over the weekend to track down a theft suspect fleeing police.

Joseph Dotzauer lives across from the local Dollar General.

“I come over to the store all the time, and I know when something is wrong,” Dotzauer said.

Something was definitely wrong on Saturday when the 18-year-old says he police giving chase to people running out of the store with bookbags on their backs.

“I jumped into action,” Dotzauer said. “Ran through traffic.”

He says he told a female suspect to stop, and she paused briefly before continuing to flee.

“She bolted and got over to the bank before I could get over there to get to her,” Dotzauer recalled.

Not only did he catch up with the woman, but he also detained her and walked her back to the police, who already had one suspect in custody.

The suspects, Thomas Shadowen and Danielle Sutton, are accused of theft and assault.

The Pierce Township Police Department rewarded Dotzauer with a golden ticket worth $10 at Walmart for his efforts.

He says he didn’t act thinking he would get anything in return.

“It felt really good to do something food and have people recognize it,” he said.

Dotzauer says he wants his story to inspire others to do good in the community.

“I do know there is a lack of good-hearted people in the world and there needs to be a change.”

