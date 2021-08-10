American Red Cross in need of volunteers to prepare for peak hurricane season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the Atlantic hurricane season continues with the next tropical storm to be named soon, the American Red Cross needs all hands on deck to help with any potential disasters.

Hurricane forecasters predict the hurricane season is about to pick up.

That means the American Red Cross will be responding to those disasters and they need you to sign up to be a volunteer now.

The American Red Cross is busy year-round responding to natural disasters from coast to coast. Right now, they are busy with the wildfires out west.

Soon, they expect to deploy volunteers to the east coast to help victims of hurricanes and tropical storms.

Those impacted by the storms might need to stay in a Red Cross shelter, which is where volunteers are a big help.

“What we’re asking the volunteers to do primarily, in this case, is to actually help people who are in the shelter,” says Regional Red Cross CEO Stephanie Byrd. “The shelter becomes the home for the people who we are helping. And so, they are registering them, making sure that they are attended to wherever they are situated within their shelter. Our health services workers really pay attention to their health needs because they come with all of the issues that they have as members of our community.”

Last year, the Red Cross was forced to change the way they organize shelters for disaster victims due to the pandemic.

The plan for this year is to be back to the traditional shelters and that means they need volunteers to help operate those places.

“I have been in a shelter and there is no more rewarding feeling than knowing that you are helping someone when they need it the most,” said Byrd. “And so there’s always that sense of having made a difference in the lives of the people that you touch. There’s always fatigue because it’s a very difficult job and you’re on duty the entire time you’re there. You do get a couple days off after seven days, but it is very taxing.”

The Red Cross says often times after a disaster happens, that is when a lot of people see the images on TV, and they want to be a volunteer.

Now is a good time to sign up so that you can complete the necessary training and be ready to deploy once the disaster happens.

You can learn more about becoming a volunteer at this link.

