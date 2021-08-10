Boone County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 22-year-old

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 22-year-old who has not been seen in a week.

Kinchiro Kincho, 22, has been missing since Aug. 3 when he left work at Pitney Bowes in Hebron, the sheriff’s office said.

His family said his disappearance is uncharacteristic since he usually only leaves home to go to work.

Kincho also never misses work, his employer said.

The 22-year-old does not have a vehicle and his bank account shows no recent activity.

Kincho is described as 5′7″, 170 pounds, with long black hair and black eyes.

He has a tattoo of his last name behind his left ear, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone that sees or finds Kincho is asked to call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.