Cincinnati border agents seize more than 43 pounds of meth

The shipment was seized on Aug. 5.
The shipment was seized on Aug. 5.(Customs and Border Protection)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a shipment containing a total of more than 43 pounds of smuggled meth, federal officials said.

Narcotic Detector Dog Betty alerted to a shipment of food preservatives while searching incoming freight from Mexico.

The liquid substance tested positive for methamphetamine, they said.

CBP said the shipment was headed to a residence in Spain.

“Significant loads of methamphetamine like this one continues to be stopped by our officers. The officers and agriculture specialist in Cincinnati stand vigilant while international trade continues to increase,” Director, Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke, said in a news release. “Substances like methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin destabilize communities and it is our job to stop the flow of these illegal narcotic shipments.”

According to CBP, methamphetamine is one of the most commonly misused stimulants in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime in the US.

