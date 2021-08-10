Contests
Cincinnati Police trying to identify suspect in U.S. Bank identity fraud investigation

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with identity fraud cases.
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with identity fraud cases.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify a suspect in connection with an identity fraud investigation at U.S. Bank.

In more than one case, the unknown person used a victim’s debit card information to withdraw money from their account at the bank in the 3400 block of Edwards Road, police said.

Police did not give specific dates for when the alleged crimes were committed.

If you recognize the suspect in the picture, please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

