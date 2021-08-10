Driver stopped for headlight violation leads to $50K worth of drugs being found

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people from Michigan could face up to 30 years in prison after being stopped for a headlight violation, which led troopers to find $50,000 worth of drugs in the vehicle.

Brianna Love, 26, was driving a car with her passenger, 27-year-old Isreal Crumpton, when troopers stopped them on SR-728 on Aug. 2, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

After being pulled over, troopers said they smelled marijuana and found a baggie.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine and a gram of marijuana, according to OHP.

Love and Crumpton were taken to Scioto County Jail for drug possession and trafficking in drugs, troopers said.

The two could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $55,000 fine, according to OHP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.