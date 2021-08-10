Contests
Driver stopped for headlight violation leads to $50K worth of drugs being found

Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $50,000 worth of drugs.
Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $50,000 worth of drugs.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people from Michigan could face up to 30 years in prison after being stopped for a headlight violation, which led troopers to find $50,000 worth of drugs in the vehicle.

Brianna Love, 26, was driving a car with her passenger, 27-year-old Isreal Crumpton, when troopers stopped them on SR-728 on Aug. 2, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

After being pulled over, troopers said they smelled marijuana and found a baggie.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine and a gram of marijuana, according to OHP.

Love and Crumpton were taken to Scioto County Jail for drug possession and trafficking in drugs, troopers said.

The two could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $55,000 fine, according to OHP.

