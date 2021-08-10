Contests
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest

Christopher Alexander
Christopher Alexander(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A SWAT situation ended in an arrest Monday night, police say.

Christopher Alexander, 30, is held without bond at the Butler County Jail on charges of domestic violence and assault.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Doris Jane Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday where a female reported Alexander assaulted her, Fairfield police said in a written statement Tuesday.

The victim also reported that Alexander displayed a firearm and fired one round inside the home, according to police.

Nobody was struck by the gunshot, they say.

The Hamilton-Fairfield SWAT team responded and took Alexander into custody without further incident.

