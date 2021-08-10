Hamilton County Fair kicks off Aug. 12

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Fair will run from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 at 7700 Vine Street.

This is the 165th anniversary of the fair, coining this year’s fair the “165th Take 2 Hamilton County Fair”.

For the first time, the Hamilton County Fair will host a Sensory Day held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sensory-friendly activities will be provided, all rides will have lights and noises turned off, and quiet areas will be designated.

A $10 cost of admission ticket includes:

All rides

All entertainment Grandstand Events All-American Petting Zoo Equine Shows Demo Derbies on Thursday and Saturday nights Motorcycle Racing on Friday Go-Kart Racing on Sunday Local bands in the pavilion area Brand-new beer garden

Bring a friend for an extra $5

Masks are recommended for everyone while inside a building.

