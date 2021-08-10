Man pleads guilty in 2019 Metro bus killing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man charged with killing a Metro bus rider in 2019 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in court on Tuesday.

Joshua Ervin, 32, was arrested on an open murder warrant six weeks after the shooting death of 21-year-old Neko Larkin.

Larkin was riding home from work around 9 p.m. on or about Aug. 17 when Ervin and another suspect were firing multiple shots at each other outside the bus in North Avondale, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said.

Prosecutors say Larkin was caught in the middle of the crossfire.

The Metro bus driver, Antonio McClendon, told FOX19 NOW in 2019 that he drove to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center when the gunfire started to try and save the lives of the passengers.

“I had put my feelings, my thoughts out of my head and put one thought, which was to get to UC where there’s police, safety, and doctors,” McClendon said.

McClendon drove Larkin to UCMC where he was pronounced dead.

Hamilton County Assistant Chief Prosecutor Stacy DeGraffenreid said that Larkin had nothing to do with the shooting.

Ervin was originally charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability but changed his plea on his second day of trial.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

