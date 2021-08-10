Contests
PETA petitions Cleveland Indians for vegan representation during Hot Dog Derby

Fans reach out to the performers in the hot dog race during a baseball game Monday, June 29,...
Fans reach out to the performers in the hot dog race during a baseball game Monday, June 29, 2009, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA, is asking the Cleveland Indians to include a vegan hot dog during the in-game race.

PETA’s president Ingrid Newkirk released an open letter addressed to the general manager of the soon-to-be Guardians, Mike Chernoff, asking him to consider including a vegan hot dog mascot in the Hot Dog Derby.

“Will you please add a vegan hot dog mascot to your Hot Dog Derby? If you agree, we’ll gladly buy the Veggie Dog’s costume and veggie dogs (sold in your stadium) for all the players.”

READ THE LETTER: 'PETA Pitches Veggie Dog Mascot'

In 2019, PETA named Progressive Field among the top-10 vegan-friendly baseball stadiums.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

