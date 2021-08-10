Contests
Pregnant woman killed by suspected drunken driver in road rage incident

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in California say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash.

Police say the crash happened just before 11:40 a.m. Saturday in Long Beach, California. Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, was a passenger in a truck driven by her 26-year-old boyfriend, Miguel Larios. Her 10-year-old son, Nathan, was also in the truck.

Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash....
Krista Nichols, a 23-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, died in a three-car crash. Police say the crash happened after a road rage incident involving Nichols' boyfriend, whose car she was riding in at the time.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Larios was speeding, officers say, at the same time he was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. An uninvolved driver pulled out of a parking spot and hit Larios’ car, causing him to lose control and crash.

Nichols and her unborn child died of their injuries at the hospital.

The 10-year-old boy and Larios, who was the father of the unborn child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Larios was arrested and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated as well as other charges. His bail was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

