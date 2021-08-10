Heavy rain, storms moving through the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is no longer in effect for Hamilton, Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties.

Winds in excess of 40 mph, half-inch hail and very heavy rain are still expected.

Downpours and lightning will continue to develop west and move into areas of the Interstate 275 loop.

This will remain off and on through mid-to-late morning.

We will be humid with highs near 88 degrees later.

Showers and some steadier rain will remain in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A few severe storms are possible this week but it looks to be a marginal situation.

The greatest chance of soaking rain comes Friday.

