Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Springdale police ID motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

Springdale police identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday on the ramp from...
Springdale police identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday on the ramp from Ohio 4 to EB I-275.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in Springdale over the weekend.

Cheyenne K. Abrams, 28, of Florence, was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday on the ramp from northbound State Route 4 to eastbound Interstate 275, confirmed Sgt. Erik Langevin.

She was operating a Harley Davidson on the ramp to EB I-75 when the motorcycle failed to safely navigate the curve of the road, the crash report states.

The bike was laid down and slide on its side, ejecting Abrams.

Emergency crews were going to fly her to the hospital in a helicopter, but her injuries ended up being too severe.

The Hamilton County Coroners Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Sgt. Langevin said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Police: 14-year-old with serious medical condition taken from Cincinnati Children’s
Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow,...
WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home
Bengals quarterback claims that he is frustrated because he is 'not feeling like himself' at...
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident on I-275 eastbound in...
Driver of disabled semi struck, killed on I-275 eastbound in Forest Park

Latest News

A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s...
Teen killed in Brown County crash, OSP says
Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
UPDATE: WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is officially launching his gubernatorial campaign Tuesday.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley launches campaign for Ohio governor
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest