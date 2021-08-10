Springdale police ID motorcyclist killed in weekend crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in Springdale over the weekend.

Cheyenne K. Abrams, 28, of Florence, was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday on the ramp from northbound State Route 4 to eastbound Interstate 275, confirmed Sgt. Erik Langevin.

She was operating a Harley Davidson on the ramp to EB I-75 when the motorcycle failed to safely navigate the curve of the road, the crash report states.

The bike was laid down and slide on its side, ejecting Abrams.

Emergency crews were going to fly her to the hospital in a helicopter, but her injuries ended up being too severe.

The Hamilton County Coroners Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Sgt. Langevin said.

