Teen killed in Brown County crash, OSP says
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
It happened on New Harmony Shiloh Road in New Sterling about 6:30 p.m. Monday, patrol dispatchers confirm.
The teen’s name was not released.
