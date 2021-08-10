Contests
Teen killed in Brown County crash, OSP says

A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s...
A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown post.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on New Harmony Shiloh Road in New Sterling about 6:30 p.m. Monday, patrol dispatchers confirm.

The teen’s name was not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as OSP releases more information.

