Teen killed in Brown County crash, OSP says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager is dead in a Brown County crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on New Harmony Shiloh Road in New Sterling about 6:30 p.m. Monday, patrol dispatchers confirm.

The teen’s name was not released.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as OSP releases more information.

