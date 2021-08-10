Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen responsible for 12+ Facebook Marketplace robberies, police say

A Cincinnati teen arrested Monday committed more than a dozen armed robberies using Facebook...
A Cincinnati teen arrested Monday committed more than a dozen armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is responsible for at least a dozen robberies using Facebook marketplace, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD District 4 officers arrested the male suspect and confiscated an illegal handgun from him on Wednesday

He is charged with aggravated robbery and possessing a weapon under disability.

3-year-old arrested in Cincinnati for carrying stolen handgun, laser sight | Cincinnati police tout dozens of seizures in effort to get illegal guns off the streets

CPD is reminding anyone buying off of Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or the like:

  • Meet in a public place, preferably somewhere extremely populated, and never meet at someone’s home;
  • Bring someone with you for the meetup;
  • Don’t divulge too much personal information; and
  • Trust your gut.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow,...
WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match
Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest

Latest News

Police say these suspects shot at and robbed a homeless person on Clinton Street on Aug. 2.
Middletown police looking for suspects who robbed, shot at homeless person
Hamilton County Courthouse/file photo
Hamilton County Courthouse imposes mask mandate
(Source: WOIO)
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kill 13-year-old boy
CPS wants dedicated XTRA routes restored. SORTA reiterated its stance on Tuesday that it just...
CPS can’t salvage dedicated student bus routes in meeting with SORTA