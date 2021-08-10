Teen responsible for 12+ Facebook Marketplace robberies, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is responsible for at least a dozen robberies using Facebook marketplace, according to Cincinnati police.
CPD District 4 officers arrested the male suspect and confiscated an illegal handgun from him on Wednesday
He is charged with aggravated robbery and possessing a weapon under disability.
CPD is reminding anyone buying off of Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or the like:
- Meet in a public place, preferably somewhere extremely populated, and never meet at someone’s home;
- Bring someone with you for the meetup;
- Don’t divulge too much personal information; and
- Trust your gut.
