Teen responsible for 12+ Facebook Marketplace robberies, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is responsible for at least a dozen robberies using Facebook marketplace, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD District 4 officers arrested the male suspect and confiscated an illegal handgun from him on Wednesday

He is charged with aggravated robbery and possessing a weapon under disability.

CPD is reminding anyone buying off of Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist or the like:

Meet in a public place, preferably somewhere extremely populated, and never meet at someone’s home;

Bring someone with you for the meetup;

Don’t divulge too much personal information; and

Trust your gut.

