Tri-State school leaders discuss difficult decisions during pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Superintendents across the Tri-State are tasked with making some of the toughest decisions for their school districts lately.

Whether they decide on a masking requirement or not for their schools, they are guaranteed to leave some people happy and some not.

“Being a leader today is not like even it was three years ago,” said Mason City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Cooper. “It’s the challenges, the politics, the pressure, it’s real. So, that’s why you have to have a solid team.”

Even though they are not health officials, it is the superintendents having to make the final call on health-related decisions for their schools.

“We are educators, and we are not public health officials and I don’t want to be a public health official,” explained Fairfield City Schools Superintendent Billy Smith.

Superintendent Cooper said pandemic-related decisions can draw a mix of reactions from parents.

“Superintendents are people, and we’re not perfect, but we do lean on all of the advice and help from people to make the best decisions that we believe are best for the whole community,” Cooper explained.

These superintendents understand not everyone will agree with every decision, but the hope is the community can understand and respect why the district reaches the decisions they do.

