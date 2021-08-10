WB I-74 closed at I-75 due to SWAT situation, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation, Cincinnati police confirmed early Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to westbound I-74 near Spring Grove Avenue for a report of a disabled vehicle about 4:30 a.m.

Shortly after, they said they received a report of a person threatening to harm themselves in the area.

They responded to Spring Grove Avenue and Colerain Avenue, and SWAT negotiators were called to assist about 4:45 a.m., police confirm.

Spring Grove Avenue was blocked from Colerain Avenue to Ralston Avenue for about two hours, but it reopened about 6:10 a.m., police said.

They recommend drivers detour onto I-71, I-471 and I-275.

Or, exit north or south I-75 onto Hopple Street and then take Beekman Street to reach westbound I-74.

