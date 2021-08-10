Contests
WB I-74 closed at I-75, SWAT responding, police say

Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation, Cincinnati police confirmed early Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westbound Interstate 74 is shut down at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation, Cincinnati police confirmed early Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to westbound I-74 near Spring Grove Avenue for a report of a disabled vehicle about 4:30 a.m.

Shortly after, they said they received a report of a person threatening to harm themselves in the area.

They responded to Spring Grove Avenue and Colerain Avenue, and SWAT negotiators were called to assist about 4:45 a.m., police confirm.

Spring Grove Avenue is also blocked now from Colerain Avenue to Ralston Avenue, police say.

They recommend drivers detour onto I-71, I-471 and I-275.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

