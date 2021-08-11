Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man shot inside McDonald’s in Walnut Hills, police say

Police are at the scene of a shooting at the McDonald's in Walnut Hills.
Police are at the scene of a shooting at the McDonald's in Walnut Hills.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting in Walnut Hills.

A man was shot inside the McDonald’s located at Victory Parkway and East McMillan Avenue sometime Wednesday evening.

Police at the scene are unsure if the victim was a customer or an employee.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this story as more infirmation becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

Latest News

The funeral for Deputy Brandon Shirley took place Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church.
Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest
Women participate in the Flying Pig Marathon. File photo provided by Flying Pig Marathon.
Time running out to get your Flying Pig Marathon, Queen Bee registration in
The latest CDC map on COVID-19 transmission rates as of Aug. 9, 2021.
All Greater Cincinnati counties now show ‘high’ transmission, CDC says
London Hill (Source: Family)
Family mourns the loss of 13-year-old boy as police investigation continues