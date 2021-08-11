Man shot inside McDonald’s in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a shooting in Walnut Hills.

A man was shot inside the McDonald’s located at Victory Parkway and East McMillan Avenue sometime Wednesday evening.

Police at the scene are unsure if the victim was a customer or an employee.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no suspect information.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this story as more infirmation becomes available.

