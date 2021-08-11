All Greater Cincinnati counties now show ‘high’ transmission, CDC says

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - All of the 16 counties in the Cincinnati region now are at the highest level of novel coronavirus transmission, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Butler County moved up to the high transmission level on Monday. Hamilton County made the move on Saturday after Warren, Clermont and Ohio counties landed at the highest level late last week.

People living in all 16 counties should be wearing masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, based on federal health recommendations and current novel coronavirus transmission levels as of Monday. Hamilton County health officials also have reemphasized the need to wear masks indoors.

Counties at the high or red level of transmission (100 cases or more per 100,000 people) as of Aug. 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Butler, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio.

Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Bracken, Gallatin, Grant and Pendleton counties in Northern Kentucky.

Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio and Union counties in Southwest Indiana.

The CDC calculation is based on infection rates over the last seven days.

Where is COVID-19 especially strong here now?

The statisticians at Cincinnati Children’s compile infection rates by ZIP code for the Health Collaborative, the trade group for the region’s hospitals. They identify local ZIP codes with the highest per capita rates of cases over the last 14 days.

On Aug. 9, those were 45203 (part of West End and Queensgate), 45214 (West End, University Heights and South Fairmount), 45204 (Lower Price Hill, Sedamsville, parts of East Price Hill and Riverside), 45206 (Walnut Hills and East Walnut Hills) and 45232 (Spring Grove Village and Winton Hills).

How do we compare?

Nationally, 73.7% of counties are at the high level, 16.% at the substantial level and 5.8% at the moderate level, according to the CDC. No counties in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana are in the low rate of transmission; only 4.4% of counties nationally are at that level.

What does being at the highest level mean?

The CDC is recommending indoor mask-wearing for anybody age 2 or older in public in counties with substantial or high COVID transmission or test positivity rates – places with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days or a COVID test positivity rate of 4.5% or below.

What else do health officials recommend?

Besides getting vaccinated, the precautions are what they’ve recommended for most of the pandemic.

Keep six feet away from others outside your home. At home, avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

Wash your hands often; cover coughs and sneezes. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily.

Monitor your health daily. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste/smell or other symptoms of COVID-19. Take your temperature if symptoms develop.

In Kentucky, health officials have additionally suggested that medically vulnerable people living in red zone counties should avoid social activities with unvaccinated people; organizers of large public events should consider postponing them.

What’s happening in the hospitals?

The increasing number of patients this week created a moderate to extreme strain on staffing at local hospitals, public health officials say. It’s the first time that level has been reached in months.

The seven-day moving average of the number of occupied medical-surgical beds rose to 2,363 on Monday, according to data compiled by the Health Collaborative by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center’s Center for Clinical & Translational Science & Training.

The new hospital data wasn’t all bad. The seven-day average for the number of occupied intensive care unit beds was 458, in the middle of a range that causes only minor to moderate strain on staffing. The ICUs had been operating at normal levels as recently as a few weeks ago, the Cincinnati Children’s data shows.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals has risen from 50 on July 10 to 183 on Aug. 9. The number of COVID-19 patients in local ICUs has risen from 20 on Aug. 10 to more than 64. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators was 43.

