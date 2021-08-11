Amazon launches Amazon Air Hub at CVG

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Amazon has officially launched the Amazon Air hub at CVG, creating more than 2,000 new, full-time positions at the facility.

Amazon broke ground for the facility in the Spring of 2019. They say this project has involved over four years of planning.

This facility will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, “facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country.”

“This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology,” Amazon wrote in a press release.

All Amazon employees at this site, full-time or part-time, will receive a $17.50/hour minimum wage and comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

“Wonderful communities and diverse teams like this are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Vice President of Amazon Global Air Sarah Rhoads. “We’re excited to get rolling in Northern Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to employ thousands of fantastic people from the area in this next-generation, highly sophisticated facility that will connect our air cargo network for years to come.”

