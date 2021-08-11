Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Amazon launches Amazon Air Hub at CVG

Amazon broke ground for the facility in the spring of 2019.
Amazon broke ground for the facility in the spring of 2019.(Amazon Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Amazon has officially launched the Amazon Air hub at CVG, creating more than 2,000 new, full-time positions at the facility.

Amazon broke ground for the facility in the Spring of 2019. They say this project has involved over four years of planning.

This facility will serve as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network, “facilitating the rapid transport of customer packages across the country.”

“This $1.5 billion investment in Northern Kentucky will eventually create thousands of jobs for people from various backgrounds, including load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology,” Amazon wrote in a press release.

All Amazon employees at this site, full-time or part-time, will receive a $17.50/hour minimum wage and comprehensive benefits and a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license, and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

“Wonderful communities and diverse teams like this are the heart and soul of our operations,” said Vice President of Amazon Global Air Sarah Rhoads. “We’re excited to get rolling in Northern Kentucky, and we’re thrilled to employ thousands of fantastic people from the area in this next-generation, highly sophisticated facility that will connect our air cargo network for years to come.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest
Springdale police identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash early Sunday on the ramp from...
Springdale police ID motorcyclist killed in weekend crash
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourn ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

Latest News

Lori Wickelhaus, 29, appeared on the second season of Sixteen and Pregnant in 2010.
NKY woman part of MTV show sentenced in child porn case
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces new director of ODH
DeWine names Vanderhoff as new director of Ohio Department of Health
Hamilton Police said they're investigating to determine exactly what happened.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death in Hamilton home
Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that happened at the VP gas station...
Police searching for stabbing suspect near Lawrenceburg High School