Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenges Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a response with the Kentucky Supreme Court addressing Governor Beshear’s executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside of Kentucky schools.

Governor Beshear called his decision a “tough one.” But now, questions are being raised as to whether or nor it’s legal.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron says the governor ignored the law.

My statement regarding the Governor's unlawful exercise of power in issuing an executive order mandating masks in schools and childcare centers: pic.twitter.com/Sobx6goIfL — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 11, 2021

“It’s unfortunate that the governor’s decided to use this do it alone approach,” Cameron said.

Cameron says the governor’s action disregards previous rulings.

“As it relates to an injunction requiring that he follow some changes that the General Assembly made in this past session,” Cameron said.

Earlier this year, lawmakers passed bills that restricted the governor’s power. Beshear vetoed the legislation, which was overturned. He sued and it’s up to the Supreme Court to make the decision.

“House Bill 1 that we passed said that we would follow CDC guidelines and that’s what we’re doing,” Democratic Representative Joni Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she thinks the governor is in line with the law. Cameron sees the issue differently.

“The governor needs to ask for or work with the General Assembly to make decisions,” Cameron said.

With Senate Bill 1, it’s up to lawmakers to extend an emergency order past 30 days.

“I don’t think Kentuckians want to see the legislature called into special session every 30 days to evaluate the emergency order. That’s cumbersome, it’s expensive and I think are necessary,” Jenkins said.

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to meet on August 26. We don’t know when a ruling on this issue will come down.

Gov. Beshear said in a video posted today Kentucky could have the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID in the near future.

