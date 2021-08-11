Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Ft. Thomas, Highland Heights residents

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Northern Kentucky Water District has issued a boil water advisory after a telecommunications contractor working near the district’s water treatment plan struck a water main.

The resulting low water pressure in the area may increase the possibility of potentially harmful contaminants getting into the water system, a spokesperson says.

The advisory is being issued as a precaution.

Effective immediately and until further notice, it is recommended residents on the following streets boil their drinking water for at least three minutes at a rolling boil:

Residents 700-2301 Alexandria Pike;

Residents on the following streets in Ft. Thomas: Highland Country Club Dr., Pinnacle Dr., Woodfill Ave, Sheridan Ave, Grant St., Grant Ave, Sherman Ave, Fairview Place, Grant Ave, Bonnie Lane, Concord Ave, Pleasant Ave, Hawthorne Ave, Crowell Ave, Eustace Ave, Pleasant Ave, Riverview Ave, Von Zuben Court, Arlington Place, Hawthorne Ave, Hill Street, Holly Woods Drive, Lamphill Drive, Noonan Ct., Livingston Lane, 3 Mile Rd.

Residents on the following streets in Highland Heights: Veterans Dr., Maple Ave, Main Ave, Frank Drive, Taylor Ave, Rose Ave, Dietrich Dr, Renshaw Rd., Singleton Rd., Louisville Rd., Forest Ave., Lincoln Rd., Davis Rd., Baker Rd., N. Miller Ave, Steelman Ave, Linet Ave, Linet Dr., Winkler Dr., Dale Rd., High St., Blair Ave., Crestwood Ave., Highland Trace, Bramble Ave, Clark Street, Hale Ave, Thompson Rd., Wilson Rd., Wilson Ave., Blange Rd. This notice is effective immediately.

If you have any questions, you can call NKWD at 859-578-9898 or after-hours at 513-244-9016.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja-Nialah Tolbert
Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Westbound Interstate 74 was blocked at both north and south I-75 due to a SWAT situation,...
WB I-74 reopens at I-75 after SWAT situation, police say
Pitch invader Zaydek Carpenter, 2, laughs and smiles as his mother Morgan Tucker, of Moscow,...
WATCH: Toddler sprints onto field during FC Cincinnati match
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a Warren County home destroyed by fire early Monday,...
Firefighters rescue 3 dogs as flames destroy Warren County home
Christopher Alexander
Fairfield SWAT situation ends in arrest

Latest News

In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Harley Craddock
Family, friends mourning ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim
Michigan militia plot included Gov. Mike DeWine
Michigan militia plot included Gov. Mike DeWine