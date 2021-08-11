Boil water advisory issued for Ft. Thomas, Highland Heights residents

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Northern Kentucky Water District has issued a boil water advisory after a telecommunications contractor working near the district’s water treatment plan struck a water main.

The resulting low water pressure in the area may increase the possibility of potentially harmful contaminants getting into the water system, a spokesperson says.

The advisory is being issued as a precaution.

Effective immediately and until further notice, it is recommended residents on the following streets boil their drinking water for at least three minutes at a rolling boil:

Residents 700-2301 Alexandria Pike;

Residents on the following streets in Ft. Thomas: Highland Country Club Dr., Pinnacle Dr., Woodfill Ave, Sheridan Ave, Grant St., Grant Ave, Sherman Ave, Fairview Place, Grant Ave, Bonnie Lane, Concord Ave, Pleasant Ave, Hawthorne Ave, Crowell Ave, Eustace Ave, Pleasant Ave, Riverview Ave, Von Zuben Court, Arlington Place, Hawthorne Ave, Hill Street, Holly Woods Drive, Lamphill Drive, Noonan Ct., Livingston Lane, 3 Mile Rd.

Residents on the following streets in Highland Heights: Veterans Dr., Maple Ave, Main Ave, Frank Drive, Taylor Ave, Rose Ave, Dietrich Dr, Renshaw Rd., Singleton Rd., Louisville Rd., Forest Ave., Lincoln Rd., Davis Rd., Baker Rd., N. Miller Ave, Steelman Ave, Linet Ave, Linet Dr., Winkler Dr., Dale Rd., High St., Blair Ave., Crestwood Ave., Highland Trace, Bramble Ave, Clark Street, Hale Ave, Thompson Rd., Wilson Rd., Wilson Ave., Blange Rd. This notice is effective immediately.

If you have any questions, you can call NKWD at 859-578-9898 or after-hours at 513-244-9016.

If you have any questions, you can call NKWD at 859-578-9898 or after-hours at 513-244-9016.

