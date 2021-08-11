Braves mascot takes shot at Cincinnati style chili

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Yet another MLB team is throwing shade at Cincinnati and how the Queen City does chili.

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper took his shot at Cincinnati during the game against the Reds on Tuesday.

🗣️I SAID WHAT I SAID pic.twitter.com/U7WhTlfJ5S — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) August 11, 2021

The Reds responded on Twitter, daring Blooper to say it to Mr. Red.

Well, the Braves mascot did not back down.

YOU'RE GONNA LOOK AT ME AND TELL ME THAT I'M WRONG? https://t.co/iLWrXTvKi5 — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) August 11, 2021

Mr. Red did not have a response, sadly.

Skyline jumped into things on Wednesday with this subtweet:

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but chili belongs on spaghetti. — Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) August 11, 2021

Blooper came back at Skyline, calling them out for not tagging him in the tweet.

The beef between the teams in the NL East and Cincinnati’s chili continues.

