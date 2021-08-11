Contests
Braves mascot takes shot at Cincinnati style chili

The Braves mascot took his shots at how Cincinnati does chili.
The Braves mascot took his shots at how Cincinnati does chili.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Yet another MLB team is throwing shade at Cincinnati and how the Queen City does chili.

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper took his shot at Cincinnati during the game against the Reds on Tuesday.

The Reds responded on Twitter, daring Blooper to say it to Mr. Red.

Well, the Braves mascot did not back down.

Mr. Red did not have a response, sadly.

Skyline jumped into things on Wednesday with this subtweet:

Blooper came back at Skyline, calling them out for not tagging him in the tweet.

Mets announcer rips ‘disgusting’ Skyline Chili during game vs. Reds

The beef between the teams in the NL East and Cincinnati’s chili continues.

