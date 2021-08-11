Contests
Cleveland Heights police search for killer of 13-year-old boy

London Hill (Source: Family)
London Hill (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old boy visiting from Milwaukee, WI, was shot and killed while standing inside a home Monday evening and police said there are no arrests.

According to Cleveland Heights police, London Hill was in the kitchen when two shots were fired into the back of the home in the 800 block of Woodview Road around 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said it appears the shots came from a backyard a few houses away.

Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy
Shots fired into Cleveland Heights home kills 13-year-old boy(WOIO)

Police added they are considering every possibility regarding the origin of the gunshots, including that someone in the home may have been targeted or that it was gunfire intended for another target that tragically entered the home and killed the 13-year-old boy.

Hill and his mother were staying with family members on Woodview Road during their vacation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-321-1234.

