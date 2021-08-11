Contests
Covington Fire Department now hiring after 8 firefighters retire

By Brittany Harry
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Fire Department is looking to fill several vacancies after eight firefighters retired at the end of July.

Some of them had spent their entire careers with the Covington department.

Lt. Jimmy Adams said a string of retirements at the same time happens every couple of years.

“There are a lot of variables that play into it,” Lt. Adams explained. “There was three fellas that retired this time that are really good friends, and it was their plan to go together, and they went out together.”

When a department loses that much experience, it can be tough to replace it.

“Twenty years in a city running and making the runs, that knowledge base that they have is irreplaceable,” Lt. Adams said.

Right now, the Covington Fire Department has 114 staffed, which means they are hiring.

Lt. Adams said typically new firefighters who come in are what is referred to as a lateral entry, meaning they have come from another local fire department.

“What we have seen in Northern Kentucky over the last few years is that everybody is kind of stealing everybody’s people, so that pool has gotten smaller and smaller to draw from,” Lt. Adams explained. “I don’t know that it’s really a crisis, but I think most of the administrators are concerned about filling vacancies in their department.”

This is different, according to Adams.

If you have no prior firefighter experience, you can still apply.

[Click here to apply]

There are five stations across the City of Covington where firefighters work, mostly on a 24-hour shift followed by 48 hours off.

The job can be challenging, Lt. Adams says, but it is also rewarding.

The first step for anyone wanting to be a Covington firefighter is to take the written exam. There is one scheduled for Oct 9.

Once the written exam is passed, the applicant will have to pass a CPAT, which is a physical ability test for firefighters.

From there, the interview process and once selected a background check and a pre-employment physical.

