Disturbing call involving infant, mother shows why you should sign up for ‘Smart 911′

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati first responders are encouraging folks to sign up for the new Smart 911 system because it could save lives—and very well already has.

Nowadays 80 percent of 911 calls come from mobile phones, according to Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center Director Bill Vedra.

The problem is, mobile phones make it very difficult for 911 call takers to get an actual address. The best they can do is approximate the location based on the latitude and longitude provided by pinging the phone’s GPS.

No neighborhood. No street address. No apartment number. The pings aren’t always accurate either, meaning there’s no way for first responders to know exactly where you are so they can find you quickly in an emergency.

A dramatic 911 call on Saturday afternoon demonstrates the problem.

A woman called saying her child was not breathing. She was frantic and difficult to understand, and the ECC call taker couldn’t make out her address.

The call appears to come from Boone County, and the call taker asks the woman if that’s where she is, to which the woman replies “yes.”

So the call taker transfers the call to Boone County. But the woman tells the Boone County dispatchers she is in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati call taker resumed the call and sent a medic and fire company to a Camp Washington address obtained using the GPS information on the woman’s mobile phone.

By this point, more than three minutes have elapsed.

As EMS headed to the scene, the call taker tried to instruct the woman how to do CPR, but the woman replied the baby had passed and ended the call.

EMS arrived at the address eight minutes later. But the location is inexact, and the woman being in an apartment is little help, as there are at least five apartment buildings on the street.

Three minutes later, the call taker gets a new, nearby address from having listened back to the call recording and forwards it to EMS.

EMS finally arrive almost 12 minutes after the initial call.

Vedra says the response was complicated because the woman was using a mobile phone rather than a landline.

“911 was developed with landline phones in mind,” he said. “We got 911 in Cincinnati in 1988. Everyone had a landline phone and every time you called 911, we knew who you were in terms of name and address. Once wireless phones became a thing, we don’t have access to that.”

Smart 911 solves the issue by letting you build a profile for you and your household members.

“Whatever information you provide in that profile is accessible to 911, and when any of those people call 911, it’s based off your telephone number, and if you call 911 from one of hte phone numbers associated with the Smart 911 profile, that information is displayed for the 911 operator,” Vedra explained.

You can even provide health information.

“If you live or work or visit any part of the Tri-State or Greater Cincinnati area, Smart 911 is absolutely something you should sign up for.”

