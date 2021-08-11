Contests
Don’t fall for eviction moratorium aid scams, BBB warns

The eviction moratorium has been extended through October 3, 2021.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Better Business Bureau says while the Biden Administration has extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3, scammers are taking advantage of the confusion.

According to the BBB, as the eviction moratorium winds down, residents should be on the lookout for scammers that offer loans, credit repair services or promote government programs.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the BBB said their Scam Tracker has seen numerous reports of phony “pandemic relief” grants or government programs that allegedly provide funding to people impacted by the pandemic. Once you “qualify for the grant,” the scammer will ask you to pay a processing or delivery fee to receive your funds. The grant doesn’t exist, and if you pay upfront, scammers can access your money.

The BBB said advance fee loans, debt relief and credit repair scams work in a similar way.

One victim told the BBB that they had been desperate for financial aid for a few weeks and had been looking for loans despite being denied. They said they got a call from a loan provider that had finally accepted their application, with a catch: before the company could release the money, the victim was required to increase their credit score. Fortunately, the victim said the company had a way to help. They said the company would send money to their account and then the victim would have to send it back, which would boost their score. However, the victim said the scammers never transferred the money and when they “sent it back” they transferred $1,000 into the hands of the scammers and overdrew their account.

The BBB offers these tips to protect yourself from this scam:

  • Double check any government program before you sign up.
  • Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government.
  • Think something seems suspicious? Reach out to the agency directly.
  • Do not pay any money for a “free” government grant or program.
  • Advance fees are a concern.
  • Avoid guarantees and unusual payment methods.

If you have been the victim of a similar scam, you should report it to the BBB Scam Tracker.

