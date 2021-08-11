Family, friends mourning ‘devastating’ loss of 18-year-old crash victim

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is dealing with the unimaginable Tuesday night in the shocking aftermath of an 18-year-old’s death.

Harley Craddock, of Williamsburg, was in a crash in Brown County on Monday evening.

She was in a car heading west on New Harmony Shiloh Road when the driver swerved left of center and hit another car. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Chasity Sizemore and Angela Hartman are left mourning Craddock one day later.

“Heart-wrenching, devastating,” said Sizemore, Craddock’s sister-in-law. “We can’t even believe it’s real.”

“There’s no words to describe it,” Hartman, a family friend, added. “It was just... Our hearts were on the floor.”

Hartman says she watched Craddock grow up. She also says she was with Craddock’s mother when she got the news.

“[She] got a phone call and just dropped to her knees, like in the movies, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And she said, ‘It’s my Harley. She’s been airlifted to UC.,’” Hartman recalled.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old James Powers, also of Williamsburg, was flown by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized.

Craddock had just graduated from Western Brown County High School. She was working as a certified nursing assistant, helping people with disabilities.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has already raised more than $11,000 for her funeral expenses.

“She touched a lot of lives, and she would have gone on to do great things. Great things. No doubt about it,” Sizemore said.

She and Hartman say Craddock had a huge personality and always made them laugh.

“She’s a free-spirited girl,” Harman said. “She’s so fun.”

“You couldn’t help but love the girl,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore says it’s been an extremely emotional 24 hours for the family.

“We go from laughing to crying, just talking about how funny she was to talking about all the sassy things she would say to just missing her,” Sizemore said. “It’s just been a lot.”

The funeral will be Saturday in Mt. Orab.

The family is asking people to wear tye-dye because Craddock always wore it.

